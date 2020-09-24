Jane Street Group LLC Sells 21,287 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 503,966.7% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FRDM opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

