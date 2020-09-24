Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 437.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Aytu Bioscience Inc has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

