Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,524,677 CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,524,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of CBL & Associates Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,330,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL opened at $0.17 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. Corporate insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

