Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 122,792 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 516.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.61.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

