235 Shares in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,165,000 after purchasing an additional 203,889 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 6,683.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $296.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.80. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $392.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

