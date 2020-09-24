Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Spok were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spok by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spok by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spok by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,468.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $33,615.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,822 shares of company stock valued at $310,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

