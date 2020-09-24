Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4,431.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $234.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.04 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.86 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $788,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

