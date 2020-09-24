Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,526 shares of company stock worth $21,118,563. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.78. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $241.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.