Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.