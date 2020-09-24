Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.