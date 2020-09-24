Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $78,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 49.6% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 258,971 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

