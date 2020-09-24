7,400 Shares in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Spartan Energy by 120.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spartan Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 321,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Energy by 302.3% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,601,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 1,203,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spartan Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:SPAQ opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75. Spartan Energy has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,165,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 926,802 shares of company stock worth $9,973,806 in the last three months.

Spartan Energy Profile

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.