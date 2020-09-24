Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

