Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $90,000 Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ANET opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.71.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $17,473,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.62.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
