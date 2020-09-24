Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $90,000 Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $17,473,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.62.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

