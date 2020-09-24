Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $93,000 Investment in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $120,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $763,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,396.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,708 shares of company stock valued at $23,052,930. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

