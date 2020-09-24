Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 865 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1,042.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.81.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

