Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.