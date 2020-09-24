Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 81,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

