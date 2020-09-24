Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.41. Orocobre shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 39,430 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

