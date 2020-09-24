RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.21

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and traded as low as $59.69. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 2,513 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.21.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

