Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. Surge Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 225,022 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGY. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.51 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc will post -7.4400004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

