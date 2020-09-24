Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.98. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 24,775 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.