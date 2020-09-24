Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.81. Ricoh shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

