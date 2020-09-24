INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.74

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $8.15. INDIVIOR PLC/S shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 92,625 shares changing hands.

INVVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

