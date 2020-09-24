Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.80

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and traded as low as $131.70. Senvest Capital shares last traded at $131.70, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$134.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$60.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.23 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

