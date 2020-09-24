Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $604.62

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $604.62 and traded as low as $586.00. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at $594.00, with a volume of 77,842 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 604.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 541.39.

Get Blackrock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Angela Lane purchased 4,361 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,857.70 ($32,480.99).

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.