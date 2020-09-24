Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $98.71

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and traded as low as $88.40. Harworth Group shares last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 28,972 shares.

HWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.38.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

