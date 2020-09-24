SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.80

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $15.81. SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 140,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

