INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $290.04

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.04 and traded as low as $290.00. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 50,014 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.13.

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.