Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $103.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the highest is $105.00 million. Nevro reported sales of $100.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $362.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.20 million to $364.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $457.24 million, with estimates ranging from $439.50 million to $481.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE NVRO opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $148.63.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $290,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,022,071. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after buying an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nevro by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 176,111 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

