$59.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $59.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.52 million to $77.60 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $281.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $344.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.18 million to $396.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $612.99 million, with estimates ranging from $384.91 million to $747.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,854 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.