Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.77 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $7.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $30.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 17.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.