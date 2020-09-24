Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.77 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $7.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $30.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 17.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Orocobre Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72
Orocobre Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72
RDL Realisation Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.21
RDL Realisation Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.21
Surge Energy Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Surge Energy Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45
Ricoh Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06
Ricoh Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report