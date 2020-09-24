Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Graincorp Ltd (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.82. Graincorp shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,510 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Graincorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

