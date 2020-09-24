INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.38. INPEX CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 26,692 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

About INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

