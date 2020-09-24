JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.83

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and traded as low as $114.80. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 250,790 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00.

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Orocobre Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72
Orocobre Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72
RDL Realisation Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.21
RDL Realisation Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.21
Surge Energy Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Surge Energy Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45
Ricoh Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06
Ricoh Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report