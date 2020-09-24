JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.83

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and traded as low as $114.80. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 250,790 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

