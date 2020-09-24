Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.89.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,583 shares of company stock worth $71,775,621. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Square by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Square by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Square by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

