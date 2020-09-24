Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 293.75 ($3.84).

Several research firms have commented on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

GRI opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($395.84).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

