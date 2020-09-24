Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 293.75 ($3.84).

Several research firms have commented on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

GRI opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($395.84).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Grainger (LON:GRI)

