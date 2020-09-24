$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $16.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $17.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Colliers Secur. cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Workhorse Group news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $7,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

