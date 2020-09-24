Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.41).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €7.56 ($8.90) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.