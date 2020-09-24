Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.38 ($105.15).

GXI opened at €95.90 ($112.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.33. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

