Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €18.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.37 ($20.43).

JCDecaux stock opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.68. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

