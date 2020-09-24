Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 16.7%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 406,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 765,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Get Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies alerts:

In other Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies news, Director David Woolford sold 10,000,000 shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,783,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,597.85.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.