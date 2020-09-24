Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €40.35 ($47.47).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €44.25 ($52.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.01. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €42.25 ($49.71) and a 12-month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

