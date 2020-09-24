Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.63 ($117.21).

ETR:AFX opened at €101.90 ($119.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.03 and its 200-day moving average is €90.58.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

