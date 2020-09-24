Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.16 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

