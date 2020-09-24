Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.75 ($22.05).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €14.39 ($16.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.