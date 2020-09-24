Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.74 Million

Brokerages expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $115.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $115.88 million. Ship Finance International posted sales of $111.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $472.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.87 million to $475.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.41 million, with estimates ranging from $439.41 million to $457.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ship Finance International.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $912.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.