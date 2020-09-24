Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.21 ($77.89).

ETR BMW opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

