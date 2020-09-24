Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.64 ($28.99).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €20.88 ($24.56) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

