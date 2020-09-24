Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.41 ($7.54).

Shares of DBK opened at €6.96 ($8.18) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

